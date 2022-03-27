The Kashmir Files Manages to Stay Stable Despite RRR Release, Collects Rs. 219 Crores

The Kashmir Files has proved to be one of the most successful films of all times, and not just post pandemic. The Vivek Agnihotri film was made on a mid-budget, but entered the leagues of the Baahubali with its box-office collection. It collected Rs. 200 crores in the first two weeks. But with the release of a film like SS Rajamouli’s RRR, it was thought that the box-office of the film will suffer a low. However, The Kashmir Files has managed to stay stable.

On Saturday, i.e., on Day 16, the film collected Rs. 7.25 crores. It was a significant increase from the Rs. 4.50 crores on Friday. The total now stands at Rs. 219.08 crores. Given the collection, the total collection of The Kashmir Files should go beyond Rs. 225 crores after the third weekend.

#TheKashmirFiles is back in the running on [third] Sat, despite a strong opponent [#RRR]… Excellent growth… Will cross ₹ 225 cr on [third] Sun [Day 17]… Will comfortably cross ₹ 250 cr in coming days… [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr, Sat 7.25 cr. Total: ₹ 219.08 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/utF6b23pac— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2022

The Kashmir Files had a humble start at the box office with the film collecting Rs. 3.50 crores on Day 1, but strong word-of-mouth made the film gross Rs. 100 crores by the end of the first week, and another 100 by the end of the second. It also managed to eclipse a big budget entertainer like Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey. What is more commendable is the fact that the biz is stable despite the film facing competition from RRR, which has been creating a stir at the box-office.

The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles. It had also been dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley. It had started off with a screen count of 630, was increased to 4000 in the second week, which went down after RRR’s release. Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri has said that he is now ready with a web series on the same subject, and will also be working on The Delhi Files next.

