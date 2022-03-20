The Kashmir Files Records Highest Single Day Collection on Second Saturday, Earns Rs 24.80 Crores

The dream run of Vivek Agnihotri helmed The Kashmir Files is continuing at the box office. The film has rewritten history with its reception and collection. The film is just getting stronger with each passing day, and its 9th-day collection is proof of the fact. On its second Saturday, i.e., on Day 9, the film recorded its highest-ever single day collection and breached the 20 crore mark in a single day, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On Saturday, the film collected a whopping Rs. 24.80 crores. The total collection of the film now stands at a massive Rs. 141.25 crores.

While it was earlier thought that the film would probably cross Rs. 150 crores by the end of the second weekend, it is now clear that the film can easily cross the Rs.165 crores mark. The film is expected to earn more on Sunday, i.e., Day 10 and it can easily go up to Rs. 28-30 crores.

#TheKashmirFiles is a ONE-HORSE RACE… Day 9 [Sat] is HIGHER than *all 8 days*… Trending like #Baahubali2 in *Weekend 2*… There's a *strong possibility* of hitting ₹ 28 cr - ₹ 30 cr today [Day 10]… [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr. Total: ₹ 141.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/zYB0L6RiOj— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2022

The Kashmir Files had collected 97.30 crores INR on its first week. It had made a humble start at the BO, minting just 3.55 crores INR. The collections gradually increased with it collecting Rs 8.50 crores and Rs 15.10 crores respectively on Saturday and Sunday (Day 2 and Day 3). The film collected Rs. 15.05 crores on day 4 (Monday), Rs 18 crores on day 5, Rs. 19.05 crores on Day 6, and Rs. 18.05 crores on day 7.

The film entered the 100 crore club on Day 8, after collecting Rs 19.15 crores. The Kashmir Files had started with just 630+ screens but from the 2nd weekend, it was given 4000 screens. It has also been dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam now.

The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles. It has also been giving stiff competition to Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey that released on 19th March.

