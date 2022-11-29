The Kashmir Files Controversy: Anupam Kher Says 'Stop Making Fun of the Truth' In Video Response to IFFI Jury Head's Comments

The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher has issued a new video statement lashing out at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury head and Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid. In the video clip, Kher talked about ‘Kashmir ka Sach’ and mentioned how some people are finding it hard to digest it. The actor went on to say how things about Kashmir were being misrepresented for the last 25 years but it was the Vivek Agnihotri movie that presented the issue as it was. He even suggested the IFFI jury head to not mock the ‘truth’ and suggested he should interact with the victims of the exodus.

“The Kashmir Files truth has become difficult to digest for some people. They are neither able to swallow it nor spit it out! They are dying to prove that this truth is wrong. But our movie is not just a film but a revolution. It has awaken people’s consciousness. Toolkit gang can try whatever they want," Kher captioned the video in Hindi.

Earlier today, Anupam Kher also compared the exodus of the Kashmiri Hindus while speaking to the news agency ANI. “If the holocaust is right, the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is right too," he said.

For the unversed, during the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), held in Goa on Monday, IFFI jury head and Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid criticised The Kashmir Files and called it a ‘propaganda, vulgar movie.’ “We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film: The Kashmir Files. That felt to us like propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to share openly these feelings here with you on stage. Since the spirit of having a festival is to accept also a critical discussion which is essential for art and for life," he said.

