The Kashmir Files: SC Lawyer Files Complaint Against IFFI Jury Head For Remarks On The Film

Following IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid’s comments on The Kashmir Files, a practising lawyer of the Supreme Court filed a complaint with the Goa Police against the Iranian filmmaker for allegedly abusing Hindi community sacrifice made in Kashmir. The filmmaker called the Vivek Agnihotri directorial ‘vulgar’ and ‘propaganda’ during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India.

Advocate Vineet Jindal filed the complaint under sections 121,153,153A and B, 295, 298 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code. The complaint stated, as reported by ANI, “The film ‘The Kashmir Files’ is based on the ‘exodus and killings’ of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley in the 1990s by Islamic terrorists. By calling a movie based on a true story on Hindu genocide by Islamic terrorists that happened in Kashmir as ‘Propaganda’ and ‘vulgar,’ he is abusing the sacrifice of Hindus in Kashmir and targeting the Hindu community by using derogatory words vulgar and propaganda upon Hindu killings just to incite hatred in our country."

The complaint which has been addressed to the Director General of Police stated, “the content of the statement made by him (Nadav Lapid) clearly shows his intent of instigating enmity between groups. Being a social activist and Hindu by religion, my religious sentiments are deeply hurt by the statement made by Nadav Lapid."

Jindal further stated that Nadav’s statement is manipulated and cited jury member Sudipto Sen’s tweet, where he claimed that the statement was the jury head’s personal opinion. The complaint added, “The statement of Sudipito Sen shows that no such statement has been approved or discussed upon Kashmir Files between jury members at IFFI but Nadav must have some hidden agenda in his mind against Hindu Community which came out during his closing speech in IFFI."

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri and actors Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar also expressed their displeasure over Nadav’s comments.

Read all the Latest Movies News here