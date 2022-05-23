The Kashmir Files Screenplay Writer Collaborating with Abbas-Mustan on Action Thriller: I Don't Have Any Genre

Saurabh M Pandey has worked as the research head and screenplay writer for Vivek Agnihotri’s blockbuster hit The Kashmir Files. The writer is now set to collaborate with renowned directors Abbas-Mustan for their upcoming action thriller. In a conversation with News18.com, Saurabh shared the details of the upcoming project and how it wasn’t difficult for him to switch from writing a serious drama to an action-thriller.

Speaking about his upcoming action-thriller with Abbas-Mustan, and how it wasn’t difficult for him to write the screenplay writer said, “Fortunately, I don’t have any genre. I’m currently working on an action thriller and a romantic drama, and then I will work with Vivek Sir on another project. So, it isn’t difficult for me to jump from one genre to another.”

“The project with Abbas-Mustan was announced 10 to 12 days back, and we were working on it for more than a year. I had pitched the story to Abbas sir. The film’s producer is Parth Raval, I narrated the story to him too. I came up with three 3 stories that belonged to different genres, and one of these is for Abbas-Mustan. It wasn’t difficult for me to write stories for three different genres. It is a bit difficult to jump into a different genre, but if you are a professional scriptwriter then it isn’t a hassle.”

The director duo have helmed films with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the past. We asked Saurabh about the star cast of the upcoming film, and he said, “The film that Abbas-Mustan is going to come up with, will be along the lines of the previous films you have seen by the renowned directors. I’m really excited to talk about the project but, the film’s producer Parth Raval will make an announcement soon. So, the details of the project are yet to be announced, I can only tell that the level at which the director duo has entertained us for years, and the level at which they have taken the art of filmmaking over the years, the upcoming film will also be along the same lines.”

Speaking of how he is impressed by the filmmaker duo’s humility and down-to-earth nature, Saurabh said, “Whenever I have a meeting with Abbas-Mustan for the movie, what I have felt is that till now, I haven’t found anyone as down-to-earth and humble filmmakers in the years of film writing I’ve done in the industry. They are so successful and carry such a legacy, but when I met them for the first time, I did feel that one should be like him. So, when someone is so humble, that person goes forward with the same thought in mind. I’m so excited about the project and I’m eager to see the project come alive on the silver screen.”

Abbas Mustan is known for its stylish suspense, action, and romantic thrillers in Bollywood with dark-lighted themes. The duo directed the Bollywood films Khiladi, Baazigar, Soldier, Ajnabee, Baadshah, Aitraaz, Humraaz, 36 China Town, Race, Race 2 and comedian Kapil Sharma’s debut movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

