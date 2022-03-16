The Kashmir Files Team Meets Amit Shah; Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri Express Gratitude

The team of Kashmir Files met Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah in Delhi on Wednesday morning at his residence for breakfast, Anupam Kher revealed. The actor, who plays a pivotal role in the film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir insurgency in the 90s, took to Instagram and shared pictures from their meeting along with a note of gratitude for his work during the insurgency and for inviting the team over.

In the pictures, Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher and Amit Shah were joined by Pallavi Joshi and the film’s producer Abhishek Agarwal. “Thank you Hon. Home Minister @amitshahofficial ji for playing a vital role in the abrogation of article 370 and empowering the people of India. The team #TheKashmirFiles was humbled to have been invited to your residence for breakfast. Your dedication towards the security and development of the country is inspirational. On a personal note your knowledge and sense of humour is infectious. Thank your once again. #TheKashmirFiles #Article370 #HomeMinister (sic)," Anupam wrote.

Vivek Agnihotri, who wrote and directed the film, also shared pictures from the meeting on Twitter. “Thanks a lot

@AmitShahOffice ji for your encouragement. Your consistent efforts for the human rights of Kashmiri people and security forces is commendable. Your vision for a peaceful and prosperous Kashmir will strengthen humanity and brotherhood. #RightToJustice," he wrote. “After the boldest decision of the abrogation of article 370

@AmitShah ji has started the process of bonding hearts. I have no doubt that Kashmir will emerge as an example of humanity and oneness for the world to follow," he added.

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Vivek, Pallavi and Abhishek, and appreciated the film. Vivek shared pictures from the meet and wrote, “It was a pleasure to meet our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji. What makes it more special is his appreciation and noble words about #TheKashmirFiles. We’ve never been prouder to produce a film. Thank you Modi Ji."

The Kashmir Files has been receiving praises from all corners of the country. A proof of it being the film’s box office collection. On Wednesday, Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#TheKashmirFiles is a TSUNAMI at the #BO… FANTASTIC TRENDING, as footfalls, occupancy, numbers continue to soar… Day 5 higher than *all* previous days… BLOCKBUSTER… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 15.05 cr, Tue 18 cr. Total: ₹ 60.20 cr. #India biz."

The movie has been made tax-free by eight states so far. Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Goa, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have exempted entertainment tax from the movie.

