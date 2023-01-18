The Kashmir Files To Re-Release In Theatres Week Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

When Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files was released in theatres in March 2022, it made headlines for several reasons. While some praised the movie for depicting ‘truth’ as it is, others called it ‘propaganda’. Despite everything, the film earned over Rs 300 crore at the box office. However, less than a year after The Kashmir Files hit theatres, it is now all set to re-release.

On Wednesday, Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter handle and announced that The Kashmir Files will be re-released on January 19. He mentioned that this is for the first time that a film is re-releasing in a time span of less than a year. “#TheKashmirFiles is re-releasing on 19th January - The Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day. This is the first time ever a film is releasing twice in a year. If you missed watching it on BIG SCREEN, book your tickets NOW," he wrote.

ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles is re-releasing on 19th January - The Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day. This is the first time ever a film is releasing twice in a year. If you missed watching it on BIG SCREEN, book your tickets NOW👇. https://t.co/LP0NKokbaehttps://t.co/J7s03w8P31 pic.twitter.com/TNxhq0L68V— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 18, 2023

The Kashmir Files starred Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar in key roles. It was based on video interviews of the first-generation victims of the Kashmir exodus which took place in the 1990s. It depicted the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of the Kashmiri pandits.

It should also be noted that The Kashmir Files is re-releasing just days before Shah Rukh Khan’s most-awaited film, Pathaan will hit theatres. Touted as one of the biggest-ever action spectacles that audiences will see in theatres, Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe. It marks SRK’s comeback to the big screen after the 2018 movie Zero and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. Pathaan will hit theatres on January 25.

Read all the Latest Movies News here