The Kashmir Files to Release on OTT with Indian Sign Language, Sets World Record

Ever since Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has been released in March this year, it has been making headlines. The film revived the box office after the pandemic and grabbed everyone’s attention. The Kashmir Files is now set to premiere on ZEE5 on May 13 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Indian Sign Language. Marking this initiative, ZEE5 recently organised a special screening of the film in Indian Sign Language in Mumbai which saw a turnaround of 500 people with a hearing impairment. The special screening was also graced by the film’s director Vivek Agnihotri, his wife and actor, Pallavi Joshi and actor, Darshan Kumaar. With this, ZEE5 has also set a world record (with the International Book of Records) and has become the first OTT platform to release a Bollywood commercial film with Indian Sign Language (ISL) interpretation, making it accessible for deaf people.

Talking about the initiative, Director Vivek Agnihotri mentioned how the aim is to make the movie accessible to all. “We are glad that The Kashmir Files reached out to and resonated with so many people across the world and now with ZEE5’s one-of-a-kind move, the movie will be accessible not only in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada but also in Indian Sign Language. This is a story which must be told,” he said.

Actor Darshan Kumaar also added, “The Kashmir Files is a heart-wrenching story of pain, suffering and struggle. I believe everyone should know about this story as it’s a reminder to the people of the world to stand united and fight against brutal acts of terrorism. It gives us a message to live in harmony and make this world a better place to live in. As this movie is very close to my heart, I am extremely happy that The Kashmir Files has reached our specially-abled audiences and I hope to receive a lot of love from them”.

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri has also organised The Kashmir Files Concert in Mumbai which will be held on May 13. Agnihotri and his wife Pallavi Joshi will also be performing at the event. Recently, Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and shared the news with fans. “For the first time in history a film’s background music became such a rage that we decided to bring an exclusive Concert of #TheKashmirFiles with stories told by main actors of the film in ICONIC Royal Opera House. Open to everyone. 13th May," he wrote.

Rehearsal in progress. ‘Sounds of #TheKashmirFiles’ Concert. Tomm. 13th May. At Royal Opera House, Mumbai. Open to all fans, supporters and specially students. https://t.co/xaWcUp2mE1 pic.twitter.com/ocDZ4IPkI0— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 12, 2022

For the unversed, The Kashmir Files was released on March 11 this year. The film broke records at the box office by becoming the first post-pandemic Hindi movie to cross the 300-crore mark. It starred Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar in key roles.

