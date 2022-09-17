The Kashmir Files' Vivek Agnihotri: Boycott Bollywood Campaign Extremely Good, Result Will Be Positive

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has weighed in on the ongoing boycott Bollywood trend on Twitter and said that it is ‘extremely good’. The filmmaker said that the trend displays the audiences’ frustration with the kind of films being made by Bollywood and believes that the boycott calls will lead to a positive change.

For the unversed, several films were impacted by the boycott calls. From Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera to Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, a section of social media users had decided to boycott these films for various reasons. The boycott calls impacted the box office collections of the films as well.

Now, speaking with Deccan Herald, Agnihotri deemed the issue ‘complex’ while adding his take. “It’s a complex issue, and calling for a boycott is fundamentally an individual thing. I feel the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ campaign is extremely good as it shows people’s frustration with the kind of films that Bollywood is producing, and its end result will be very positive,” he said.

When asked if these are ‘coordinated attacks’ to create division among people, Agnihotri denied it. “I don’t think so. It’s more of a cultural revolt against Bollywood than a political one.”

He added, “Kashmiri Muslims, Bengalis, South Indians have problems with Bollywood because of their bad representation. Bollywood makes fun of the middle class who are their buyers, and they think people are dumb. Unlike South Indian film stars, Bollywood are not connected with people, and they behave as if they are ‘Gods’. The subject of South Indian, Marathi, Bengali, Odia and other cinema resonate with the masses.”

He also said that he is not a part of Bollywood.

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files was one of the biggest hits this year. Made with a small budget, the film went on to gross over Rs. 275 crores, something that no trade analyst had expected. The Kashmir Files also managed to shun big-budget films like Bachchan Pandey.

