The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri Reveals What Inspired Him To Make This Film, Shares a Throwback Pic of His House

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has become the talk of the town ever since its release on March 11. The film starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty among others depicts the story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits. Days after the release, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and revealed what inspired him to make the movie.

Taking to his social media recently, Vivek shared an interesting post revealing about his family background and what actually inspired him to make ‘The Kashmir Files’. Posting a picture of his ancestral house, the filmmaker wrote, “This is our ancestral house where I grew up. We had nothing. Not even walls in our house. But my grandfather made us worship Saraswati and my father went on to become vice-chancellor and translated all Kalidas and Vedas. It’s because of Saraswati, I could make #TheKashmirFiles.”

GM.This is our ancestral house where I grew up. We had nothing. Not even walls in our house. But my grandfather made us worship Saraswati and my father went on to become vice chancellor and translated all Kalidas & Vedas. It’s because of Saraswati, I could make #TheKashmirFiles pic.twitter.com/yZvW54NHtB— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 15, 2022

For the unversed, The Kashmir Files is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Earlier, in an interview with News18, Vivek Agnihotri said, “It’s a human tragedy of unimaginable proportion. Nobody has ever spoken about the human side of the story. Nobody has ever spoken about when you allow terrorism to enter any society, what do you lose? You just don’t lose lives. You lose thousands of years of cultural heritage. You lose diversity… Whose loss is this? Is this the loss of Kashmir? Or is this the loss of India? Or is this the loss of humanity, that you lost such great knowledge? That is what my film is all about. It’s not about Hindu or Muslim like people would want to believe."

On the other hand, The Kashmir Files is also making solid business at the box office too. The film has earned over Rs 42 crore in India so far. The film that earned Rs 3.55 crore, Rs 8.50 crore, and Rs 15.10 crore on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday respectively, collected over Rs 15 crore on Monday.

