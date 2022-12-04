Vivek Agnihotri Slams News of Buying Rs 17.9 Cr Flat, Says 'Grateful to Unemployed Bollywood...'

Director Vivek Agnihotri has strongly reacted to the news of him buying a luxurious apartment worth Rs 17.90 crore in Mumbai after the phenomenal success of his last film The Kashmir Files, which collected more than Rs 300 crore at the box office.

While sharing a screenshot of a report carrying alleged photos of his rumoured fancy apartment, Vivek tweeted, “I am really grateful to all the Congressis, AAPiyas and unemployed Bollywoodiyas for building new apartments for me everyday and also for furnishing them with luxury furniture. I really liked the sofa which came from 10 Janpath." (sic)

A few months back, an Economic Times report claimed that Vivek and his wife, actress Pallavi Joshi, purchased a luxurious apartment on the 30th floor of Versova’s Parthenon Towers, which has been developed by Ecstasy Realty. The apartment, which spreads over a 3,258 sq ft area and comes with three car parking slots, was purchased by the couple for a whopping Rs 17.9 crore.

Meanwhile, Vivek has been in the news ever since Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid’s comments about his film ‘The Kashmir Files’ at the recently concluded International Film Festival of India (IFFI) sparked a controversy. Based on the mass exodus of the Kashmiri Hindus from the Valley in the 90s, The Kashmir Files opened to mixed reviews.

During the closing ceremony of the IFFI 2022 in Goa, the Iranian filmmaker, who was also the Jury Head, called Vivek Agnihotri’s film “propaganda" and “vulgar," causing a huge uproar. However, he later apologised and told CNN-News18, “I didn’t want to insult anyone, and my aim was never to insult people or their relatives, who have suffered. I totally apologise if that’s the way they interpreted."

In his response, Vivek simply said, “Seriously, I don’t care about what he says or doesn’t say."

