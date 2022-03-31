The Kashmir Files: VP Venkaiah Naidu Comes Out in Film's Support, Says It Has Nothing to Do With Politics

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files is making headlines for its story and the issue of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. Now Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has also come out in support of the movie. While some are appreciating the movie, some are criticising it too. Naidu has emphasised the fact that the movie has nothing to do with politics and nothing is controversial.

He says, “The public will receive it positively, we have seen that documentation of the picture ‘The Kashmir Files’. There is a tremendous amount of enthusiasm among the people and it has nothing to do with politics."

“Unfortunately, in our country, people have the tendency to make everything controversial and also try to give it a political colour. What is political colour, factual, actual and textual. Things being presented to the people why should there be any politics?" he added.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features actors such as Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbli and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the film has been reaching new heights every day. Agnihotri and his wife Joshi, who also played an important role in the film have been invited by the British Parliament to talk about the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.

As reported by BollywoodHungama.com, Vivek and Pallavi will be visiting the British Parliament next month. They have already received the invitation. In the British Parliament, the two will be talking about what all Kashmiri pandits went through in the 1990s. “That’s right, my wife Pallavi and I have been invited to the British parliament. We will be heading there next month. The Kashmir Files was made with the express purpose of taking the message of the Kashmir Pandits’ genocide to every corner of the world. I am glad we are getting there,” the filmmaker told the entertainment portal.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.