The Kashmir Files: Was Akshay Kumar Vivek Agnihotri's First Choice For The Film? Producer Reveals

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters post the coronavirus pandemic. The film starrer Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty among others. However, recently the reports of Akshay Kumar being the first choice for the movie made headlines. Amid all this, the producer of the film has now clarified that Akshay was never approached for The Kashmir Files.

“Akshay Kumar was not approached for the film,” Abhishek Agarwal told BollywoodHungama.com. “As for the role Darshan plays, we had shortlisted a few names, but Vivek was like, ‘I want this guy to play this role’ he was very specific. So we brought Darshan on board,” the producer added.

Apart from this, Abhishek Agarwal also talked about the success of The Kashmir Files and revealed that even though they were expecting the movie to do good business, they never thought about receiving such an overwhelming response. “When we were making the film, we knew there would be a reaction to it, but it would be slow. We imagined that it would eventually pick up, but getting a reaction of people loving the film from Day 1 was not something we expected,” he revealed.

He further added that the film was ‘made from the heart’ and mentioned that its shooting experience was very emotional. “I am enjoying the feeling of giving justice to the people. The Kashmir Files has been a very emotional journey. We were so connected to the movie, every artist, every technician; we never worked with the idea of making money. We wanted something to come about from this film. I guess that comes out when you see the film that this was made from the heart,” Agarwal said.

Abhishek also shared how a woman used to get food for the crew during the shooting days and revealed how she wanted to feed everyone with her hands. “You know, when we were filming, a local woman would get us food. Moreover, it was not just for a couple of us but it was for the entire crew. She was so moved that we were making this film, she wanted to feed us with her hands to express that. I am just a medium for the people who suffered there, I am glad I could become their voice,” he said.

For the unversed, The Kashmir Files was released on March 11. It depicts the story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits and has earned over Rs 300 crore worldwide so far.

