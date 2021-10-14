'The Katha Continues': Sunny Deol's Cryptic Tweet About Gadar-2

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol does very few films these days. Any news about the actor’s upcoming projects is met with excitement by his fans and now it seems their wait is over. On Thursday, Sunny Deol shared an update, sending his fans into a frenzy. “Announcing something very special and close to my heart tomorrow at 11 am,” read the tweet. He also shared a poster with “The Katha Continues” written on it. Soon after the poster was shared on social media, people assumed that Deol was talking about the sequel to his super hit film Gadar.

Announcing Something very special and close to my heart tomorrow at 11 am. Watch this space tomorrow.🙏 pic.twitter.com/AJiCFuNh7h — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) October 14, 2021

He asked his followers to watch this space tomorrow. This tweet of Sunny has taken the excitement of his fans to another level. Fans are assuming that since the full name of the movie Gadar was Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and this poster says ‘Katha Continues’, the sequel will be announced soon.

Not long ago, there were reports that director Anil Sharma will start Gadar 2 will his son Utkarsh. According to a report in Pinkvilla, apart from Utkarsh, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, too, will feature in the film and the shoot will start in November this year.

Reports say that Anil and his team have been working on this project for a very long time. The plot of the film will be based on India-Pakistan ties, like the first part, and the pre-production work of the film has already started. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny) will be going to Pakistan for his son and the real story will begin after that.

Deol’s film ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, which premiered in 2001, was highly appreciated by the fans.

