'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Renewed Through 2023

Los Angeles: NBC has renewed Grammy-winning singer Kelly Clarkson’s talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show” for two more seasons, taking it through 2023. The news comes as the daytime talk show is currently into its second season.

It is produced and distributed by the recently renamed NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, reported Variety. Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, said the programme was “one ray of sunshine in this wildly unpredictable year”.

“This wouldn’t be possible without the heart and humor of the talented and dedicated Kelly Clarkson and our production team, led by the incomparable Alex Duda, both of whom are masters of storytelling. It’s easy to see why Emmy voters, critics and viewers have become such loyal fans of the show,” Wilson said. This year, the show earned three trophies at the 47th Daytime Emmy Awards, including outstanding entertainment talk show host for Clarkson.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” was forced to shoot remotely from Montana and from the singer’s home in Los Angeles due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but returned to its Universal Studios home three months ago.