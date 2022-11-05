The Kerala Story Teaser Out: Twitter Is Divided

Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah is all set for the release of his next film, The Kerala Story. The film tells a heart-wrenching tale about how women in Kerala are forcibly converted and inducted into ISIS. Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who is known for delivering hits like Namastey London and Commando, has donned the producer’s hat for this film.

The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma in the lead role. Adah shared the terrific teaser of The Kerala Story on Twitter. In the teaser, Adah can be seen essaying the role of a victim who dreamt of becoming a nurse but was abducted from her home and is imprisoned in Afghanistan as an ISIS terrorist.

The hard-hitting teaser has gone viral on Twitter with netizens praising Adah Sharma for her impactful acting.

People have also hailed Vipul Amrutlal Shah for choosing the intense subject of human trafficking for his film. Many have acknowledged that most prominent filmmakers would have shied away from the controversial issue of forced conversion and manipulation of women in God’s own country.

Famous opinion maker Tarek Fatah tweeted the teaser of The Kerala Story and wrote, “Watch and weep.”

32,000 #Hindu girls from #India were converted to #Islam, sold as #ISIS slaves and are now in Jail or buried in sand: This is their story, #TheKeralaStory. Watch and weep. pic.twitter.com/MzVvdEF3Xm — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) November 3, 2022

One user wrote, “32,000!! Right from Kerala, The God’s Own Country, a state with 100% literacy, silently became recruiting ground for ISIS and no media outcry. Sad.”

Another Twitter user wrote that we need more films like The Kerala Story.

Church and the Hindu organisations alike raised the issue of girls being groomed, converted and sent to Syria and Yemen to fight alongside ISIS terrorists. But the left liberals said “Love Jihad doesn’t exist” That’s why we need films like #TheKeralaStory — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) November 4, 2022

However, not everyone was impressed with The Kerala Story’s teaser or its premise.

Activist Rahul Easwar tweeted that the film was factually inaccurate.

Kerala is 1 of the best states in India with great progress in Education, Health, Infrastructure from times of Royal era & later Reformers age ~100 people joined #ISIS from #Kerala. Even 1 person joining Terror is frightening & shameful But 32,000 is a BIG LIE#TheKeralaStory pic.twitter.com/nPWUOKVALt — Rahul Easwar (@RahulEaswar) November 3, 2022

Another activist Darab Farooqui opined that the film was akin to disinformation peddled by a sophisticated propaganda delivery machine.

🧵

According to the teaser for the film #TheKeralaStory, 32000 Hindu girls were converted to Islam and sold to ISIS. And one wonders how to even begin to counter such obvious propaganda delivered by the most sophisticated propaganda delivery machine? pic.twitter.com/IEwv6YAgk9 — Darab Farooqui दाराब फारूक़ी داراب فاروقی (@darab_farooqui) November 4, 2022

The film is directed by Sudipto Sen.

