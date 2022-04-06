The Khatra Khatra Show: Bharti Singh Gives ‘Shocking’ Punishment to Rashami Desai, Rahul Vaidya in Hilarious Video

Bharti Singh has just welcomed a baby boy with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. While the comedian is yet to resume work after the delivery of the baby, fans can watch her in the latest promo of The Khatra Khatra Show. The makers of the show took to Instagram on Wednesday and released a quirky promo that sees Rashami Desai along with singers Neha Bhasin, and Rahul Vaidya as they get punished by the show’s host.

In the video, we see Bharti as she announces punishment for Neha and Rashami. The two are seen standing next to each other as they both are made to wear a band that releases electric shock. Bharti then asks Neha to sing. As soon as the songstress starts crooning ‘Parwah’song, she shortly receives a shock in her hand as the comedian presses a button on the remote. Rashami also joins in dancing to the rhythm of the song, and suddenly shouts out loud as she receives the electric shock.

Advertisement

As the clip progresses, it shows Rahul Vaidya who is next in line to get punished. Rahul at first runs away from wearing the shock band. As soon as the singer is forcibly made to wear it, he is requested to sing a song. Rahul croons ‘Sooraj Hua Madham,” and shouts suddenly as he receives a mild shock. The whole shock punishment makes the audience cheer up for their favourite stars.

“Inn sitaaron ke saath sunenge hum sureele geet, but with a shocking twist! 😂Dekhiye #TheKhatraKhatraShow, Mon-Fri, raat 11 baje, #Colors par and anytime on @voot,” the caption of the promo reads.

The Khatra Khatra Show: Bharti Singh Tells Priyank Sharma That Shah Rukh Khan Loves Her Show; Watch

Soon after the video was shared on the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans were left in splits as they dropped in laughing emoticons in the comments section.

Getting excited to see their favourite singer Rahul Vaidya, one fan wrote, “Very excited for my boy #rahulvaidya 😍😍,” another social media user commented, “Our rockstar #rahulvaidya.”

Earlier, Bharti Singh talked about the show and said, “Have you ever seen me serious, no right! aur kabhi dekhoge bhi nahi (laughs). The format of this show demands us to give games and tasks to all the contestants. That will be so much fun, I love torturing people Kyunki, Woh Phasenge Aur Hum Hasenge’. The audience has always supported us whenever we have started something new, and I am hoping that they do so again this time for our new journey on Voot.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.