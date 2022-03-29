The Khatra Khatra Show: Bharti Singh Tells Priyank Sharma That Shah Rukh Khan Loves Her Show; Watch

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s comedy-game show The Khatra Khatra Show is widely loved by the audience. The show welcomes several television celebrities who then have to take part in fun games. If they lose, they face punishment. In the upcoming episode of the show, Bharti and Haarsh will welcome Priyank Sharma, Nikki Tamboli, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargava.

In the latest promo of the show, host Bharti Singh can be seen teasing Priyank Sharma regarding an upcoming task. However, amid all this, she turns toward the audience and jokes about how Shah Rukh Khan is among them. She points towards a person dressed in a black jacket and leaves everyone in splits saying that SRK is such a big fan of the show that he came under the scorching sun only to attend The Khatra Khatra Show. She also added that even though they offered SRK a separate seat, but he said, “Mai aam janta mein se nikla hu unhi ke beech khada rahunga.”

Advertisement

Watch the hilarious promo here:

Earlier, Bharti and Haarsh also talked about they wished Shah Rukh Khan graces their show. “Hum unke fan nahi unke bhakt hai, vo humare show me ek baar aa jae… Hum unko itna zyada pasand karte hai. Pehle bhi vo jis show me aaye hai, unke saath baat karte hai, script sunate hai, unke sath ek alag hi energy hai, ek aura hai (We are not his fans but devotees. I wish he graces our show at least once. Earlier also when he visited other shows, he talks, listens to scripts. He has a different energy, different aura),” Haarsh told Pinkvilla.

“EK do din me agar vo aa bhi gye to meri delivery kahi vahi par na ho jaye Khushi ke maare. Mai dil se unhe bohot pasand karti hu, bohot hard working hai, aur itne pyar se bolte hai, matlab mai to sach mein bhakt hi hu (Even if he comes, my deliverly will take place instantly out of happiness. I like him a lot. He is very hardworking. He talks so sweetly, I am really his devotee),” Bharti had said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.