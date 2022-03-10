The Khatra Khatra Show: Farah Khan Graces Premiere, Jacqueline Dances With Haarsh, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal Join Too

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are coming back with their entertainment show The Khatra Khatra Show. It will premiere on Colors TV on Sunday i.e on March 13. The latest promo of the show has been released and it presents a glimpse of who all will be participating in it this time.

In the promo, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen dancing with the host Haarsh Limbachiyaa. She can be seen flaunting her stunning look in a yellow puffy sleeves dress. Producer and director Farah Khan can also be seen in the promo. Reportedly, she will be taking part in the show as a special guest. Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, and Nishant Bhatt. Choreographer Punit Pathak has joined the show this time as well.

“The Khatra Khatra Show aa raha hai phir ek baar, sabhi ko hasaane aur entertainment ka tadka lagane! Dekhiye #GrandPremiere of #TheKhatraKhatraShow, 13th March, Sunday, raat 10:30 baje. Mon-Fri se, raat 11 baje, #Colors par,” the caption of the promo read.

Meanwhile, Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai will be seen participating in one of the episodes of The Khatra Khatra Show too. They were recently snapped outside the sets of the show.

Earlier, Farah Khan talked about joining the show and said that she is looking forward to a thrilling experience. “In today’s stressful times we need a dose of laughter and fun and The Khatra Khatra Show is just that. I’m so happy to be joining this season (without revealing more). I was already a fan of Bharti and Haarsh’s brand of humour and now that they are hosting and producing it is just an added bonus. I am looking forward to some thrilling games, giving hilarious tasks and getting my favourite celebrities and contestants to really entertain the audiences on Voot. Kripya Humein Seriously Na Lein,” she had told IANS.

Even mom-to-be Bharti Singh talked about the show and said, “Have you ever seen me serious, no right! aur kabhi dekhoge bhi nahi (laughs). The format of this show demands us to give games and tasks to all the contestants. That will be so much fun, I love torturing people Kyunki, Woh Phasenge Aur Hum Hasenge’. The audience has always supported us whenever we have started something new, and I am hoping that they do so again this time for our new journey on Voot.”

