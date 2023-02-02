Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan has charmed his way into the hearts of many with his boyish smile and acting mettle in films like Charlie, Kurup, and Chup: The Revenge of the artist. However, Dulquer’s most remarkable performance was director Hanu Raghavapudi’s epic historical romance drama Sita Ramam, where he portrayed the character of a romantic and a patriot, Ram.

Recently, the actor posted an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter where he answered some burning questions from his fans. During the interaction, when one of Dulquer’s admirers asked him to share his thoughts on KGF fame, Yash, Dulquer called him the ‘kindest’ soul.

Mahesh Babu, a Twitter user, dropped his question on Dulquer’s Twitter thread and asked, “Few words about Yash??” In reply, the 36-year-old expressed his gratitude for Yash’s generous hospitality. “The kindest and best host. Sent me and my team more food than we could eat when we were both filming in Mysore. So much love for the Rocking Star!” wrote Dulquer.

The kindest and best host. Sent me and my team more food than we could eat when we were both filming in Mysore. So much love for the Rocking Star !— Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) January 31, 2023

Addressing Dulquer’s comment, Yash, in a now-disappeared Instagram story promised to treat the Sita Ramam actor to a special ‘native cuisine.’ “The next time you are back in my hometown, a native cuisine spread will await you," posted Yash. For the uninitiated, both Yash and Dulquer were shooting for a movie together in Karnataka’s Mysuru, when Yash decided to send an abundant supply of food.

After his stint in Sita Ramam, Dulquer is now busy shooting for an upcoming gangster drama film, titled King of Kotha. In the Ask Me Session, when a fan enquired Dulquer about the number of times he suffered injuries on the sets of King of Kotha, the actor responded by saying, “Haha good one! Let’s just say this is the most physically challenging film I’ve done in a long time.”

How many times have you injured yourself while shooting for King Of Kotha?— Varkey (@varkey_III) January 31, 2023

Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the Malayalam-language film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Gokul Suresh, and Nyla Usha in crucial roles. King of Kotha is produced collaboratively by Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios. Further details are kept under wraps.

