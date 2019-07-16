Take the pledge to vote

The King’s Man Trailer is Out: Here are 7 Interesting Facts About the Kingsman Prequel

Matthew Vaughn plans to turn the Kingsman into the next major cinematic universe, starting with the prequel The King's Man.

July 16, 2019
The King’s Man Trailer is Out: Here are 7 Interesting Facts About the Kingsman Prequel
A still from The King's Man.
The first trailer of The King's Man, the prequel to Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman is out and introduces Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson as new heroes along with a set of new villains as well.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man."

Slated for a February 14, 2020 release, here's everything we know about The King's Man.

Matthew Vaughn plans to turn the Kingsman into the next major cinematic universe, starting with the prequel The King's Man. In June 2018, Vaughn confirmed plans to shoot Kingsman 3 – which will be "the conclusion of the Harry Hart-Eggsy relationship" – back-to-back with the prequel.

According to reports, he is also plotting a movie based on Statesman, the American organisation introduced in Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

The film was originally supposed to be called Kingsman: The Great Game, but it's now been officially called The King's Man, with the movie set to get back to the point where it all began.

Turns out that the Kingsman organisation was not necessarily a band of good men, as Ralph Fiennes himself points out in the trailer, "Throughout time, our people robbed, lied and killed until one day, we found ourselves noblemen," adding, "But that nobility never came from chivalry, it came from being tough and ruthless. Real power is not found running off to war. Real power lies in understanding who it is you're truly fighting... and how they can be defeated."

The spin-off movie is set in the early 1900s and explores the origins of the Kingsman organisation, way before the likes of Harry Hart and Eggsy got involved. The other movies in the series include, Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

