The Kissing Booth Sequel to Release This Month, Fans Can't Wait to Watch Elle and Noah's Romance Again

The sequel to Netflix's teen romantic comedy film The Kissing Booth will be releasing this month. The makers launched a teaser from the upcoming film, which will premiere on July 24.

Starring Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney, and Molly Ringwald, The Kissing Booth is based on a book by the same name written by Beth Reekles. The first film showed Elle, played by Joey, falling in love with high school senior and supposed bad boy Noah (Jacob) which puts her friendship with his younger brother Lee (Joel) in jeopardy.

The first film was quite a success among viewers and there is considerable anticipation for the sequel. The friendship between Elle and Joel, and the young love between Noah and Elle was lapped up by lovers of romcoms.

The second film will see the original star cast returning along with some brand new characters. The official trailer for the film will be released tomorrow. Check out the teaser till then:

The Kissing Booth 2 will have a little more drama for the main characters, Elle and Noah. Elle is finishing high school in California while Noah is moving off to Harvard for his freshman year. The sequel will explore whether they are able to make the long-distance relationship work.

Follow @News18Movies for more