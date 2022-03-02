The Kissing Booth Star Joey King Engaged To Steven Piet After Dating For 2 Years, See Her Ring

The Kissing Booth star Joey King has announced she is engaged! The actress was dating Steven Piet for two years before he popped the question. Joey took to Instagram and shared a picture from the proposal and gave fans a closer look at her engagement ring. “I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," she began writing.

“I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you. The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it," she added.

Advertisement

Steven also shared pictures from their special day and wrote, “The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together. A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter. You’ve unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed."

According to US Weekly, the 22-year-old’s massive engagement ring is designed by Brooklyn-based jewellery company Mociun. Olivia Landau, founder and CEO of The Clear Cut, told the outlet that the ring would approximately cost between $20,000 (Rs 15,16,100 INR) to $30,000 (Rs 22,74,300 INR).

Joey and Steven was showered with congratulatory messages from many, including Elle Fanning and Lana Condor. “AHHHHHHH!!!! CONGRATULATIONS ANGEL!!!!! 💍💍💍 IM SCREAMING," the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star wrote. “Awwwwwwwww," Elle added.

News18 congratulates Joey and Steven too!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.