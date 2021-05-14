What Happens When Crime Meets Supernatural in The Last Hour, Explains Sanjay Kapoor

Crime thrillers are one of the most popular genres on OTT platforms, and Amazon Prime Video’s latest release, The Last Hour, adds another element of intrigue to it – the supernatural. The series tells the story of Dev, a mysterious young shaman, on the run protecting a secret gift from falling into the wrong hands, who lies low as a herder-for-hire in a small Himalayan mountain town. Arup, a newly-transferred city cop, investigates a rape and murder case. Realizing that the killer is linked to Dev’s dark past, they join hands to hunt him down. The series’ cast members Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami and Karma Takapa spoke to us about how the show marries the supernatural and thriller genres.

“The supernatural element has been added to give it a fresh kind of look. Basically, it’s a crime series, a murder mystery, where a cop has come to Sikkim to solve the case. He comes across this character called Dev, who has a superpower that he can see what happens in a person’s last hour. The cop characters, they are very real people with insecurities, they are not supercops, who solve cases left, right center. So that’s the beauty of this story, where all the characters are extremely real,” explains Sanjay.

Karma, who plays the intriguing role of a Shaman, says, “The character is of a young man who has this ability to see the last hour before a person dies. He is caught up between having to fulfill a certain responsibility that the power has given him, and the desires that he has in real life, and how he is pulled apart by both of these aspects. It is not his job to help solve crime, it is just that he’s put in such a situation.”

Shahana, who is playing the role of a cop for the first time, says, “It is a well told story about characters that engage you. The interplay of the characters, their emotional journeys, their graphs, those are the things that kind of sustain the story. Of course, the fact that I’d never played a cop was an interesting thing for me. But what was more intriguing was that they’re real people. In a place like that, there isn’t that level of crime that they used to dealing with. It is a more relaxed and calm location, and suddenly there is a lot of activity that is asking you to use your mind, your intellect, your abilities, in a different way. But what is nice is that it has kind of a lightness as well, in the repartee between people.”

Shahana insists while they were shooting an intense thriller in the hills, the mood on the set was far from serious. “It was a bit too light. We all thankfully got along really, really well. There was eating and there was laughing, with some work thrown in between,” she says.

“We were there for about 90 days, shooting for nearly three months. But even then every day, we always ate together after pack-up. There was so much to share of the proceedings, which had happened the whole day, that we all had to meet for dinner, and discuss the small things, which we noticed and have fun,” adds Sanjay.

