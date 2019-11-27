Take the pledge to vote

The Latest Version of 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa' Lacks the Himesh Reshammiya Punch

Himesh Reshammiya's hit song 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa' has got a new cover and it's not something that will excite many.

Priyanka Kaul | News18.com

Updated:November 27, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
Emraan Hashmi on Wednesday dropped the first song from his upcoming movie The Body. The song, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded, is a remix version from his 2006 movie Aksar.

The song has been sung by Himmesh Reshammiya, who also composed and sang the original version. The disappointment with the wave of song remixes remains constant with this one too. The song is pictured in a dance club, which means more girls, and basically a cover on the unnecessary beats added to make up for the lack of melody.

Check out the song here:

Comparing the older version of the song, Emraan Hashmi has aged like a fine wine, which is probably the only respite in the music video. The excitement soon vanishes in thin air when the song begins and makes us value the older version more than ever. The lyrics have been altered, and so has much of the chorus, both of which are unwelcoming. One just hopes the song will get better and not prove to be a fail, but in vain. Veteran Rishi Kapoor looks displaced in the whole video. The song comes to a halt after his awkward face off with Emraan Hashmi (to which we are thankful for).

The song is just another pepped up party track of an old song, which probably wasn't desired by many. To Himesh Reshammiya, who has multiple soulful compositions to his credit, we want to ask why not put efforts to create a fresh one anyway? And if recreating the song was the need of the hour, and a wishful thing to bring it back once again, why rip it off the charm completely?

The Body stars Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor and Shobita Dhulipala in lead roles. The movie is slated to release on December 13, 2019.

Here's the original version:

