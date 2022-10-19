The Legend Of Maula Jatt: Fawad Khan Starrer Becomes Highest-Grossing Pakistani Film, Earns Rs 50 Cr

The Legend Of Maula Jatt was one of the most anticipated Pakistani films that featured seasoned actors like Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan and Humaima Malik. Touted to be a remake of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt, the period action drama has amassed huge numbers on the worldwide Box Office. Not only did it become the highest-grossing Pakistani film but had also created a hype in multiple countries owing to its wide release.

According to the reports published by the film’s team, The Legend Of Maula Jatt opened to a roaring weekend as the film garnered over PKR 50 crore. Meanwhile, the Fawad Khan starrer grossed PKR 11.30 crore at the Pakistan Box Office. Additionally, it earned PKR 39.44 crore from the overseas markets. The film has also been trending at no 1 at the UAE Box Office, no 6 in Canada, no 8 at Australian Box Office and no 9 in the UK.

The Legend of Maula Jatt has amassed a gross of Rs 11.26 crore ($515,000) from the UAE, Rs 7.75 crore ($354,465) from the UK, Rs 6.33 crore ($289,739) from the USA, Rs 5.14 crore ($235,172) from Canada, Rs 3.50 crore ($160,390) from Australia and Rs 5.46 crore ($250,000) from the rest of the world.

The Legend Of Maula Jatt is a modern take and retelling of the legendary rivalry, a local hero named Maula Jatt (Khan) takes on a leader of a brutal gang, Noori Natt (Abbasi). Directed by

Bilal Lashari, the film-maker had recently expressed to Deadline that he is feeling overwhelmed with all the love and acclaim. He said, “I’m beyond overwhelmed by the love the film has received from audiences and critics alike the world over. We are so proud that The Legend of Maula Jatt has been instrumental in putting Pakistan-made cinema on the global map as it continues to win over hearts in theaters across the world.”

The VFX-heavy was also supervised by Brian Adler whose noteworthy work in Avatar: The Way of Water and Avengers: Endgame had set an unparalleled benchmark in the history of filmmaking.

