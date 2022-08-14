The Legend of Maula Jatt Trailer: Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan Tease A Gruesome Tale of Justice

The Legend of Maula Jatt has finally been released! The first look of the long-awaited Pakistani film was released three years and fans, including Anurag Kashyap, had been waiting for it to drop. The trailer offered a good look at the film.

Set in Punjab of pre-Independent India and Pakistan, the film revolves around the fierce fighter Maula Jatt who comes to seek vengeance against Noori Natt, one of the most feared warriors of Punjab. The trailer features love, heartbreak, a thirst for revenge, and the gruesome action sequences that Fawad is in the heart of.

The Pakistani film is the reboot of Yunus Malik’s 1979 classic ‘Maula Jatt’. The film has been long in the making. The film is reportedly the most expensive Pakistani film to be made. Directed by Bilal Lashari, the film stars Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malik, Faris Shafi, and Gohar Rasheed, among others.

The trailer was dropped on Sunday and Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter to express his excitement. “Finally the film I’ve loved so much and the film you really want to see , the trailer is out!” he said. Fans too are impressed with the trailer. “FLAWLESS!! This is one of the best film trailers I have ever seen from any film industry! From the cast, to the direction, to the cinematography, to the dialogues, everything is epic. Bilal Lashari hats off to you, what a masterpiece you have given,” a fan wrote beneath the trailer.

“As someone who saw Maula jutt growing up in the 80s, watching this trailer gave me nothing but chills and goosebumps, The cinematography and production seemed phenomenal. Wish the movie and its team utmost success !” another added. “Simply excellent! Hats off! Can’t understand why people stood against this masterpiece recreation only because of copyright issues, in a world where no one care about copying. This is an excellent tribute to original maula jatt. Waiting for the release now,” added a third fan.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is slated to release on October 13.

