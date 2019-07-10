Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

The Lion King Early Reviews: Beautifully Animated Film with Heart and Humour

'The Lion King' premiered for select audiences and here's what the cine-going community thinks about the film, featuring Donald Glover and Beyonce.

News18.com

Updated:July 10, 2019, 1:30 PM IST
The Lion King Early Reviews: Beautifully Animated Film with Heart and Humour
Image from The Lion King
Disney's live action remake of The Lion King saw its world premiere on Tuesday. While fans of animation and genre films await the worldwide theatrical release on July 19, suffice it to know that early reviews of the Jon Favreau directorial have pegged it as a visually stunning venture, supplemented with a thumping background score and spot-on voice acting by Beyonce, who voices Nala, Donald Glover, who plays the lead as Simba, and their co-stars Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Keegan-Michael Key (Kamari), Alfre Woodard (Sarabi) and Billy Eichner (Timon).

Erik Davis described The Lion King as a "a game-changer for visual effects" and further acknowledged the technical aspects including music and character emotions. Praising the film, Davis wrote, "#TheLionKing is visually immaculate & a game-changer for visual effects. It’s absolutely stunning in every way. The music shines (Glover & Beyoncé take it to another level), the performances are great (Timon, Pumbaa & Scar steal many scenes) & the emotions run HIGH. Truly great (sic)."

Another watcher, Beatrice Verhoeven wrote, "Oh man #TheLionKing delivers. It’s a visual masterpiece that will leave you smiling and crying the whole time. It’s a true testament to the lasting effect Disney movies have on all generations. Timon and Pumbaa steal the show. And BEYONCE!!! #LionKing (sic)."

See other fan reactions to The Lion King here:

The Lion King premieres in India on July 19.

