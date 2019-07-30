The Lion King Earns Rs 114.27 Cr, Becomes 4th Disney Film to Enter Rs 100 Cr Club at India Box Office

Disney's latest live action film, The Lion King, is roaring loud at the Indian box office as the film crosses the Rs 100-crore mark. Jon Favreau's film, which released on July 19 in India, recreates the 1994 Disney classic of the same name and brings back the adventures of Simba, the lion cub who is to succeed his father Mufasa as the king of the Pride Land.

Favreau's film, which updates the classic tale with photo-realistic and computer-generated animation, raked in Rs 54.75 crore during its first weekend. The film has collected Rs 114.27 crore in two weeks. Notably, The Lion King is Disney's fourth film to enter the Rs 100 crore club after The Jungle Book, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Giving away the box office figures, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "#TheLionKing biz at a glance. Week 1: ₹ 81.57 cr. Weekend 2: ₹ 32.70 cr. Total: ₹ 114.27 cr. #TheLionKing is the fourth #DisneyIndia film to cross ₹ 100 cr [#TheJungleBook, #AvengersInfinityWar, #AvengersEndgame]. India biz. All versions (sic)."

Adarsh also informed that it is the second Hollywood film to earn over Rs 30 crore at the Indian box office in 2019 after Avengers: Endgame. "#TheLionKing is unstoppable... Biz on [second] Sat + Sun is phenomenal... Second #Hollywood film to cross ₹ 30 cr in *Weekend 2* in *2019*, after #AvengersEndgame [₹ 52.55 cr]... [Week 2] Fri 5.35 cr, Sat 12.22 cr, Sun 15.13 cr. Total: ₹ 114.27 cr. India biz. All versions (sic)," he tweeted.

The star-studded voice cast of the original Hollywood version of The Lion King includes Donald Glover, Beyonce Knowles, Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, John Kani and John Oliver. Actor James Earl Jones reprises his role of Mufasa from the original.

The Hindi version has Shah Rukh Khan voicing Mufasa and his son Aryan as Simba.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 earned Rs 12.22 in its third weekend. Its box office total stands at Rs 125.93 crore. "#Super30 biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 75.85 cr Week 2: ₹ 37.86 cr Weekend 3: ₹ 12.22 cr Total: ₹ 125.93 cr India biz (sic).

Also, as per Balaji Motion Pictures, Judgementall Hai Kya featuring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, has earned Rs 24.64 crore over the weekend.

