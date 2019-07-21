Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Fans for The Lion King's Bumper Opening, Super 30 Earns Rs 88.90 Crore in 9 Days

The Lion King, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan as the lead voice cast in Hindi dubbed version has done exceptionally well at the India box office in two days, since its release. As per figures quoted by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Jon Favreau directorial fetched Rs 19.15 crores on Saturday, taking its total to Rs 30.21 crore in two days. Taran also emphasised that going by the trend and the positive response to Disney's live action remake of the 1994 animated classic, The Lion King may bring home Rs 50 crore in its first weekend in India.

Shah Rukh also thanked fans for their love and support. Expressing his gratitude, Shah Rukh wrote on social media, "So happy to hear that so many r enjoying Lion King. A special thanx to my coactors & friends for bringing this film to life in Hindi. @imsanjaimishra @shreyastalpade1 & the amazing @AshishVid & #asrani sahib. Thx for making me & Aryan sound good! (sic)"

So happy to hear that so many r enjoying Lion King. A special thanx to my coactors & friends for bringing this film to life in Hindi. @imsanjaimishra @shreyastalpade1 & the amazing @AshishVid & #asrani sahib. Thx for making me & Aryan sound good! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 21, 2019

Sharing the box office figures of The Lion King, Taran wrote on Twitter, "#TheLionKing is remarkable on Day 2... As predicted, kids and families throng cinema halls, resulting in biz hitting [near] optimum levels at places... Day 3 will be huge again... Eyes ₹ 50 cr+ weekend... Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr. Total: ₹ 30.21 cr. India biz. All versions (sic)."

#TheLionKing is remarkable on Day 2... As predicted, kids and families throng cinema halls, resulting in biz hitting [near] optimum levels at places... Day 3 will be huge again... Eyes ₹ 50 cr+ weekend... Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr. Total: ₹ 30.21 cr. India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 21, 2019

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, which released on July 12 has managed to collect Rs 88.90 crore after 9 days. Sharing Super 30's growth report, Taran wrote on Twitter, "#Super30 is back in form on [second] Sat... Mumbai and DelhiUP circuits witness huge gains, while mass circuits show an upward trend... Should hit ₹ 💯 cr today [Sun], if the solid trending continues... [Week 2] Fri 4.51 cr, Sat 8.53 cr. Total: ₹ 88.90 cr. India biz."

#Super30 is back in form on [second] Sat... Mumbai and DelhiUP circuits witness huge gains, while mass circuits show an upward trend... Should hit ₹ 💯 cr today [Sun], if the solid trending continues... [Week 2] Fri 4.51 cr, Sat 8.53 cr. Total: ₹ 88.90 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 21, 2019

In another tweet, Taran also mentioned region-wise collection of Super 30. See tweet here:

#Super30 is faring best in #Mumbai and #DelhiUP circuits, followed by #Punjab and #Mysore circuits... Contribution from these circuits...Mumbai: ₹ 27.71 crDelhiUP: ₹ 18.25 crPunjab: ₹ 7.84 crMysore: ₹ 5.61 crTotal till [Saturday] 20 July 2019. India biz.👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 21, 2019

Both Super 30 and The Lion King are running in theatres now. Hrithik's film will face major challenge from the Hollywood project in the coming days.

Follow @News18Movies for more