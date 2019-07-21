Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Fans for The Lion King's Bumper Opening, Super 30 Earns Rs 88.90 Crore in 9 Days

'The Lion King' has emerged a family entertainer, while Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' managed to remain steady at the box office.

News18.com

Updated:July 21, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Fans for The Lion King's Bumper Opening, Super 30 Earns Rs 88.90 Crore in 9 Days
Image of The Lion King, Super 30, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

The Lion King, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan as the lead voice cast in Hindi dubbed version has done exceptionally well at the India box office in two days, since its release. As per figures quoted by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Jon Favreau directorial fetched Rs 19.15 crores on Saturday, taking its total to Rs 30.21 crore in two days. Taran also emphasised that going by the trend and the positive response to Disney's live action remake of the 1994 animated classic, The Lion King may bring home Rs 50 crore in its first weekend in India.

Shah Rukh also thanked fans for their love and support. Expressing his gratitude, Shah Rukh wrote on social media, "So happy to hear that so many r enjoying Lion King. A special thanx to my coactors & friends for bringing this film to life in Hindi. @imsanjaimishra @shreyastalpade1 & the amazing @AshishVid & #asrani sahib. Thx for making me & Aryan sound good! (sic)"

Sharing the box office figures of The Lion King, Taran wrote on Twitter, "#TheLionKing is remarkable on Day 2... As predicted, kids and families throng cinema halls, resulting in biz hitting [near] optimum levels at places... Day 3 will be huge again... Eyes ₹ 50 cr+ weekend... Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr. Total: ₹ 30.21 cr. India biz. All versions (sic)."

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, which released on July 12 has managed to collect Rs 88.90 crore after 9 days. Sharing Super 30's growth report, Taran wrote on Twitter, "#Super30 is back in form on [second] Sat... Mumbai and DelhiUP circuits witness huge gains, while mass circuits show an upward trend... Should hit ₹ 💯 cr today [Sun], if the solid trending continues... [Week 2] Fri 4.51 cr, Sat 8.53 cr. Total: ₹ 88.90 cr. India biz."

In another tweet, Taran also mentioned region-wise collection of Super 30. See tweet here:

Both Super 30 and The Lion King are running in theatres now. Hrithik's film will face major challenge from the Hollywood project in the coming days.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram