The Lion King Full Movie Leaked Online By Piracy Website TamilRockers

The piracy website has made the full movie of Disney's The Lion King available online within hours of its release.

News18.com

Updated:July 19, 2019, 7:20 PM IST
The Lion King Full Movie Leaked Online By Piracy Website TamilRockers
Image: Twitter
Disney's live action adaptation of The Lion King is the big release this week. And it looks like the film has become the latest victim of piracy by the website TamilRockers, who have diligently leaked multiple Hollywood and Bollywood movies, week after week.

A few days after leaking Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, the website has made the full movie of The Lion King available online. The movie has already hit the internet within few hours of its release on Friday.

The Jon Favreau directed film is an updated version of the 1994 animated classic of the same name. The characters and environments are recreated in high-definition 3D instead of the 2D hand-drawn style of the original. Favreau has updated the 1994 screen classic with photo-realistic, computer-generated animation, to bring back the adventures of Simba, who is to succeed his father Mufasa as King of the Pride Lands.

The Lion King released in India in four languages. The original English version, which released in the US, occupies most of the screen counts. However, the movie has been dubbed in three languages in India - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Reports say that The Lion King's English and Hindi versions have leaked online.

The film released to 2140 screens in India today and is expected to be the big draw for audiences over the weekend. It is being speculated whether the leak could affect its box office collections.

Read: The Lion King Box Office Prediction: Jon Favreau Film is Expected to Have a Big Opening in India

The film has breathtaking visuals and voice performances, but the animal characters, while looking realistic, do not emote as much as the classic animated version. Watch our review here:

