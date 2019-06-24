Take the pledge to vote

The Lion King Hindi: From Shah Rukh Khan to Aryan, Here's the Complete List of Who Plays Who

Disney India has unveiled the name of Bollywood actors, who will lend their voice in the live-action remake of 'The Lion King' Hindi.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 24, 2019, 3:01 PM IST
Image courtesy: Twitter/Disney
Years after its initial release in 1994, Disney’s animated musical, The Lion King, has been a favourite for many. Giving a major nostalgia to the ’90s kids, the film has always been at par with the best of best, Hollywood has ever made.

Now, years later, The Lion King is all set to release next month in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. As per the latest announcement, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he would be dubbing for the Hindi version, and will be voicing Mufasa, who is being voiced by James Earl Jones in English version, and his son Aryan Khan will voice Simba.

Now, Disney India has now unveiled the name of other Bollywood actors, who will lend their voice in the live-action remake. Sharing the names of the actors along with picture of their characters, Disney India revealed the cast who will be dubbing for The Lion King Hindi Version.

As per the revelation, while Ashish Vidyarthi will be dubbing for Scar, Shreyas Talpade will give voice to Timon. In addition, actor Sanjay Mishra will voice as Pumbaa and Asrani as Zazu.

The movie is being directed by Jon Favreau, who also made Iron Man and The Jungle Book. The film is set to release on July 19, 2019 in four languages.

