The Lion King Hindi: From Shah Rukh Khan to Aryan, Here's the Complete List of Who Plays Who
Disney India has unveiled the name of Bollywood actors, who will lend their voice in the live-action remake of 'The Lion King' Hindi.
Image courtesy: Twitter/Disney
Years after its initial release in 1994, Disney’s animated musical, The Lion King, has been a favourite for many. Giving a major nostalgia to the ’90s kids, the film has always been at par with the best of best, Hollywood has ever made.
Now, years later, The Lion King is all set to release next month in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. As per the latest announcement, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he would be dubbing for the Hindi version, and will be voicing Mufasa, who is being voiced by James Earl Jones in English version, and his son Aryan Khan will voice Simba.
Now, Disney India has now unveiled the name of other Bollywood actors, who will lend their voice in the live-action remake. Sharing the names of the actors along with picture of their characters, Disney India revealed the cast who will be dubbing for The Lion King Hindi Version.
As per the revelation, while Ashish Vidyarthi will be dubbing for Scar, Shreyas Talpade will give voice to Timon. In addition, actor Sanjay Mishra will voice as Pumbaa and Asrani as Zazu.
Pride Rock welcomes the cast of #TheLionKing. In cinemas July 19.@AshishVid @shreyastalpade1 @imsanjaimishra #Asrani pic.twitter.com/RPxfmTAFC0— Disney India (@DisneyIndia) June 22, 2019
The movie is being directed by Jon Favreau, who also made Iron Man and The Jungle Book. The film is set to release on July 19, 2019 in four languages.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: Australians Asking Fans to Not Boo Smith & Warner is Strange: Bairstow
- Vodafone RED Family Plans Priced Rs 598 Onwards Offer Bill Guarantee And One Mobile Bill For an Entire Family
- Elon Musk Says 'Occupy Mars' But Uses Picture of the Moon Instead
- Anushka Sharma Heads to Brussels for Shoot, Will Join Virat Kohli in London Soon
- Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3: Meet All the Contestants of Kamal Haasan-hosted Reality Show
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s