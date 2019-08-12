Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

The Lion King is Now Highest Grossing Live-action Film of All Time

A foreign publication reported that 'The Lion King' has become the highest grossing live-action film in history.

News18.com

Updated:August 12, 2019, 2:11 PM IST
The Lion King is Now Highest Grossing Live-action Film of All Time
A foreign publication reported that 'The Lion King' has become the highest grossing live-action film in history.
Loading...

Walt Disney Studios' The Lion King has been roaring loud in India and abroad ever since it hit the screens on July 19. Directed by Jon Favreau, the film is nearing the Rs 150 crore mark at the box office here and has collected approximately USD 1.33 billion (Rs 9454.30 crores) globally, reported cbr.com. With such huge numbers, The Lion King has officially become the highest grossing live-action film by the studio. In achieving the feat, The Lion King has surpassed Beauty and the Beast (2017), which raked in USD 1.26 billion during its run.

Variety reported, with USD 472.8 million (Rs 3366.09 crores) in North America, The Lion King is also the second-highest grossing movie of the year domestically.

Meanwhile, The Lion King also managed to pass the worldwide grosses of Incredibles 2 and Frozen, dethroning Frozen as the highest-grossing animated movie ever, reported screenrant.com.

In India, The Lion King was dubbed by some of the major A-list stars in Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan, who have lent their voices to the characters of Musafa and Simba respectively.

The star-studded voice cast of the original Hollywood version of The Lion King includes Donald Glover, Beyonce Knowles, Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, John Kani and John Oliver. Actor James Earl Jones reprises his role of Mufasa from the original.

The Lion King is running in cinemas near you.

