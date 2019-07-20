Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

The Lion King Opens Better Than Spider-Man Far From Home, Earns Rs 11.06 Crore on Day 1

'The Lion King' has opened to Rs 11.06 crore on day one in India. The film is expected to do better numbers on the weekend.

News18.com

Updated:July 20, 2019, 12:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
The Lion King Opens Better Than Spider-Man Far From Home, Earns Rs 11.06 Crore on Day 1
'The Lion King' has opened to Rs 11.06 crore on day one in India. The film is expected to do better numbers on the weekend.
Loading...

Walt Disney's live action remake of the 1994 animated classic film The Lion King has opened to a substantial number at the Indian box office after it released on July 19 here. As per figures quoted by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Jon Favreau directorial has fetched Rs 11.06 crores on its opening day. The film released in India in 2,140 screens in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Sharing the news of The Lion King doing better opening day numbers than Marvel's Spider-Man: Far From Home, Taran wrote on Twitter, "#TheLionKing roars... Opens in double digits on Day 1... Trends better than #SpiderManFarFromHome [Day 1: ₹ 10.05 cr]... Biz will witness an upturn on Day 2 and 3, when kids and families throng cineplexes... Fri ₹ 11.06 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 13.17 cr. All versions (sic)."

He emphasised that since The Lion King is a family film, it is expected to do better numbers in the weekend, that is Saturday and Sunday.

See Taran's tweet about The Lion King's day one collection here:

The star-studded voice cast of the original Hollywood version includes Donald Glover, Beyonce Knowles, Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, John Kani and John Oliver. Actor James Earl Jones is also reprising his original role as Mufasa.

The Hindi dubbed version cashes in on Shah Rukh Khan's stardom. SRK is voicing Mufasa in the dubbed Hindi version while his son Aryan's act as Simba. Sunidhi Chauhan and Armaan Malik have sung for Hindi version.

About The Lion King, Devang Sampat, director (strategic initiatives), Cinèpolis India, said, "'The Lion King' is expected to be one of the blockbusters of the year. We expect the movie to garner over a million footfalls across our 377 screens in India... Also, there will be shows available round the clock in day / movie hours, so patrons can enjoy the movie at any time of their choosing."

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram