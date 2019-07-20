The Lion King Opens Better Than Spider-Man Far From Home, Earns Rs 11.06 Crore on Day 1

Walt Disney's live action remake of the 1994 animated classic film The Lion King has opened to a substantial number at the Indian box office after it released on July 19 here. As per figures quoted by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Jon Favreau directorial has fetched Rs 11.06 crores on its opening day. The film released in India in 2,140 screens in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Sharing the news of The Lion King doing better opening day numbers than Marvel's Spider-Man: Far From Home, Taran wrote on Twitter, "#TheLionKing roars... Opens in double digits on Day 1... Trends better than #SpiderManFarFromHome [Day 1: ₹ 10.05 cr]... Biz will witness an upturn on Day 2 and 3, when kids and families throng cineplexes... Fri ₹ 11.06 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 13.17 cr. All versions (sic)."

He emphasised that since The Lion King is a family film, it is expected to do better numbers in the weekend, that is Saturday and Sunday.

The star-studded voice cast of the original Hollywood version includes Donald Glover, Beyonce Knowles, Seth Rogen, Alfre Woodard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, John Kani and John Oliver. Actor James Earl Jones is also reprising his original role as Mufasa.

The Hindi dubbed version cashes in on Shah Rukh Khan's stardom. SRK is voicing Mufasa in the dubbed Hindi version while his son Aryan's act as Simba. Sunidhi Chauhan and Armaan Malik have sung for Hindi version.

About The Lion King, Devang Sampat, director (strategic initiatives), Cinèpolis India, said, "'The Lion King' is expected to be one of the blockbusters of the year. We expect the movie to garner over a million footfalls across our 377 screens in India... Also, there will be shows available round the clock in day / movie hours, so patrons can enjoy the movie at any time of their choosing."

