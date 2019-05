The Lion King: See All the Character Posters for Disney's New Live-Action Remake Here

Disney released the first movie posters for the upcoming live-action remake of The Lion King. New character posters for the cast include a look at Simba, voiced by Donald Glover, and Nala (Beyonce Knowles) as young lion cubs as well as adults after they reunite. Scar and Mufasa are also featured, as well as Simba’s friends Timon, Pumbaa, Zazu and Rafiki.Director Jon Favreau, who has previously helmed films like Iron Man, Chef and The Jungle Book, worked with Oscar-nominated cinematograph Caleb Deschanel to bring to life the photo-realistic versions of the popular characters from one of Disney's biggest animated hits of all time.The new movie follows the plot of the Oscar winning 1994 animation about lion cub Simba, who flees his kingdom after his villainous uncle Scar connives to take his father Mufasa’s place as king. It boasts a voice cast that includes singer Beyonce and actors Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Seth Rogen and James Earl Jones, who voiced Mufasa in the 1994 version.The Lion King was an instant hit with audiences around the world when it was released, and a hugely successful musical theatre version still runs on New York’s Broadway and in London.Meanwhile, talking about his experience working on the live-action project, Favreau told Techcrunch.com, "Between the quality of the rendering and the techniques we’re using, it starts to hopefully feel like you’re watching something that’s not a visual effects production, but something where you’re just looking into a world that’s very realistic. And emotionally, feels as realistic as if you’re watching live creatures. And that’s kind of the trick here, because I don’t think anybody wants to see another animated ‘Lion King,’ because it still holds up really, really well.”Follow @News18Movies for more