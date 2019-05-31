English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Yesso Naik
Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahalad Singh Patel
R K Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh L Mandaviya
Faggansingh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
The Lion King: See All the Character Posters for Disney's New Live-Action Remake Here
'The Lion King' boasts a voice cast that includes singer Beyonce and actors Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Seth Rogen and James Earl Jones, who voiced Mufasa in the 1994 version.
Image courtesy: Twitter/Disney
Loading...
Disney released the first movie posters for the upcoming live-action remake of The Lion King. New character posters for the cast include a look at Simba, voiced by Donald Glover, and Nala (Beyonce Knowles) as young lion cubs as well as adults after they reunite. Scar and Mufasa are also featured, as well as Simba’s friends Timon, Pumbaa, Zazu and Rafiki.
Director Jon Favreau, who has previously helmed films like Iron Man, Chef and The Jungle Book, worked with Oscar-nominated cinematograph Caleb Deschanel to bring to life the photo-realistic versions of the popular characters from one of Disney's biggest animated hits of all time.
The new movie follows the plot of the Oscar winning 1994 animation about lion cub Simba, who flees his kingdom after his villainous uncle Scar connives to take his father Mufasa’s place as king. It boasts a voice cast that includes singer Beyonce and actors Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Seth Rogen and James Earl Jones, who voiced Mufasa in the 1994 version.
The Lion King was an instant hit with audiences around the world when it was released, and a hugely successful musical theatre version still runs on New York’s Broadway and in London.
Meanwhile, talking about his experience working on the live-action project, Favreau told Techcrunch.com, "Between the quality of the rendering and the techniques we’re using, it starts to hopefully feel like you’re watching something that’s not a visual effects production, but something where you’re just looking into a world that’s very realistic. And emotionally, feels as realistic as if you’re watching live creatures. And that’s kind of the trick here, because I don’t think anybody wants to see another animated ‘Lion King,’ because it still holds up really, really well.”
Follow @News18Movies for more
Director Jon Favreau, who has previously helmed films like Iron Man, Chef and The Jungle Book, worked with Oscar-nominated cinematograph Caleb Deschanel to bring to life the photo-realistic versions of the popular characters from one of Disney's biggest animated hits of all time.
The new movie follows the plot of the Oscar winning 1994 animation about lion cub Simba, who flees his kingdom after his villainous uncle Scar connives to take his father Mufasa’s place as king. It boasts a voice cast that includes singer Beyonce and actors Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Seth Rogen and James Earl Jones, who voiced Mufasa in the 1994 version.
50 days. #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/674isRWGlJ— Disney (@Disney) May 30, 2019
50 days. #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/8rAThZVmxO— Disney (@Disney) May 30, 2019
50 days. #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/MLPJ3oppzz— Disney (@Disney) May 30, 2019
The Lion King was an instant hit with audiences around the world when it was released, and a hugely successful musical theatre version still runs on New York’s Broadway and in London.
Meanwhile, talking about his experience working on the live-action project, Favreau told Techcrunch.com, "Between the quality of the rendering and the techniques we’re using, it starts to hopefully feel like you’re watching something that’s not a visual effects production, but something where you’re just looking into a world that’s very realistic. And emotionally, feels as realistic as if you’re watching live creatures. And that’s kind of the trick here, because I don’t think anybody wants to see another animated ‘Lion King,’ because it still holds up really, really well.”
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
- Netflix Can Stream HDR on OnePlus 7 Pro and Huawei P30 Pro, While Pixel Phones Get HD Certification
- Joe Jonas Says Diplo 'Ruined It' by Live Streaming His and Sophie Turner's Wedding on Instagram
- 'Fair and Lovely': Can You Spot What's Wrong in The Viral Miss India Photo?
- 'Why Assume She's Dead?': Mariya Salim is Still Searching for Her Mother, 18 Years On
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results