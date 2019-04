The Lion King Trailer: Disney Returns to Savannah for Breathtaking Visuals

Disney Studios has shared a full- length trailer of their upcoming film The Lion King, which is a live-action remake of the original 1994 animated musical. The Lion King will debut in theaters on July 19 and is directed by Jon Favreau and produced by Walt Disney Pictures.The trailer opens with a menacing warning that the law of the jungle is ruthless, as we see Simba and Nala are treading into Uncle Scar’s lair. Scar confronts the young cubs with his troupe of deadly hyenas behind him. What follows this is a montage that shows Simba learning about the true nature of things, while magnificent and mesmerizing species appear fascinatingly close to him and us. The wise words of his learned father Mustafa plays in the background, "While others search for what they can take, a true king searches for what he can give."A stampede follows next and Scar forewarns Simba never to return to Pride Rock. After Simba's departure, we see him all grown-up, following in the footsteps of Timon and Pumbaa. The trailer follows his journey as he falls in love and makes new friends. The final scene, however, shows Timon and Pumbaa leisurely humming their adorable, iconic song-- In the jungle.The Lion King will feature an all-star cast voiced by Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, James Earl Jones, Beyonce, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Florence Kasumba, Eric Andre, John Kani and others.Watch The Lion King Trailer here:Follow @News18Movies for more