The Little-Known But Fascinating Connection Between Film Mudhalvan and Shivaji Ganesan

Mudhalvan, written and directed by S. Shankar, was a massive hit in Kollywood and is still one of the most cherished films. Mudhalvan was remade in Bollywood as Nayak with Anil Kapoor and the late Amrish Puri in lead roles. Nayak was also equally appreciated. The film is remembered for an out of the box idea where a journalist accepts the challenge of working as a chief minister for a day.

Few may have an idea that Mudhalvan has also a connection with actor Shivaji Ganesan. The Marlon Brando of South Indian Cinema, as he is remembered, was not associated with Mudhalvan in any kind. Then why his connection with this film is often remembered?

Mudhalvan, as described earlier, is about the story of a journalist who is questioning the Chief Minister over his wrongdoings. The Chief Minister challenges him to try handling his post for a day. According to the Chief Minister, he (journalist) would realise the difficulties the former faces at work. The journalist accepts this challenge and gets caught in political mayhem. Mudhalvan was released on November 7, 1999.

A similar scenario had occurred with Shivaji. The actor went to the United States of America at the government’s invitation as India’s cultural ambassador in 1962. To Shivaji’s surprise, he was made the Mayor of Niagara city for a day. Shivaji was also presented with a key to the city. This is one of the most significant achievements in Shivaji’s life as he is the only Indian besides Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to receive this honour.

Besides this achievement, Shivaji has several records to his name. The actor had been awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke award for his phenomenal contribution to Indian cinema. He also received Chevalier, the Order of Arts and Literature by the Ministry of Culture, Government of France. Shivaji was also named honorary citizen of Columbus at a special dinner by Mayor Greg Lashutka.

Meanwhile, talking about Mudhalvan, Arjun Sarja, Manisha Koirala, Raghuvaran, Vadivelu and others were a part of this film.

