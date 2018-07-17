The Little Known Success Story of Parmanu

'Parmanu' that released last month has gone steady on the box office, even though it faced tough competition with the multi-starrer ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’. It seemed as if there wasn’t a matter of much worry for the stake holders and star cast of the film as the spirit of Patriotism was held up high through the exceptional digital marketing of the film.Directed by Abhishek Sharma and co-produced by John Abraham, 'Parmanu' retells the events leading up to the success of the Pokhran nuclear tests that India carried while hiding from the vigilant eye of the USA. It stars BomanIrani, Diana Penty and AnujaSathe along with John Abraham.This film did spectacularly well at the box office, and a fair share of its success goes to the digital marketing that was carried out for the film. Having earned 62crores since the time of release, it’s incredible to watch the film not only cross the lifetime collections of several Hit films in its BO run so far but also seeing a consistent hold on of daily collections till date.Janak Bhanushali CEO of HiFi Digi, who handled the digital media buying for the film said, “The film indeed had a very powerful story and we planned our media spends accordingly. Identifying and targeting relevant platforms in a short span of time was a challenge which we loved taking on. The box office success was definitely worth all the work we put in.”The campaign was executed in two weeks due to legal disputes with the co-producers. The plan of action was finally carried out once the Supreme Court gave a go-ahead, giving the marketeers of the film only two weeks to spread the sentiment.A brilliant promotional step was taken which was the 'Parmanu Pride Parade,' that celebrated the historic movement when India was put on the world map. It was held in Delhi and was covered by all digital portals and the word of this parade was spread out by all the stake holders on their social media.Facebook Live was used as a medium for pre-booking the tickets of the film. The audience could either book their seats through the live or through John Abraham’s official Facebook page.In an interview John stated that the promotions of the film are very ‘strategic’ since the film is a ‘different beast’, which it really is. The business head of WWO SaahilKrishnani, who led the digital campaign said that, “The films content is what drove us to design the campaign in such a manner that the sentiment reflects through the campaign. Although, the campaign was conducted for a brief span of time, we are overwhelmed because of the audience's response to the film as well as the activities that were carried out.”The theme of Patriotism was also re-established throughout the campaign via the social media activities and digital public relations. Many scripts have been written and directed on the real incidents concerned with the nation but the marketing for this one really touched the hearts of the audience.