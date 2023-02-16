Disney has finally unveiled a brand new teaser of his upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Giving fans a quick glimpse of Ariel’s (Played by Halle Bailey) world, the trailer features sees the mermaid swimming fearlessly through her kingdom. But the real winner is the melodious track that puts forth her wish to explore the world beyond water. In the 30-second teaser, Bailey croons Part of Your World as she navigates through an underwater opening. Giggling and playing with her aquatic friends, the short clip aims to capture her majestic dream in her innocent eyes.

As the happy moments pass, comes the entry of the evil sea witch Ursula (Played by Melissa McCarthy). In a quick second, Ursula can be seen hidden behind what appears to be a tentacle in the sea. But what sends shivers down the spine is her evil laugh that indicates she is up to no good. A sudden flash also features Ariel kissing the man of her life Prince Eric (Played by Jonah Hauer-King). While revealing the teaser, Disney stated, “Continuing the Disney 100 celebration with this new look at The Little Mermaid. The much-awaited live-action adaptation of a beloved classic arrives in cinemas, this May!” Watch the teaser below:

The shot teaser has impressed a barrage of Disney fans. A user while reacting to the video wrote, “I can't wait,” another asked, “Is India gonna have a different release date?” Meanwhile, one more Indian fan requested “Please dub in Hindi.”

The upcoming project reimagines the original plot of the 1989 animated flick with live actors. The musical will retell the tale of the youngest daughter of King Triton, Princess Ariel of the underwater kingdom Atlantica. Her fascination with the outside world leads her to fall in love with a human Prince Eric. She saves him from a dangerous shipwreck and vows to meet him in the world above water. However, her plans become impossible owing to the devilish plot led by the nefarious sea witch Ursula.

Besides Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, and Jonah Hauer-King, actor Javier Bardem plays the role of King Triton, meanwhile, Jacob Tremblay and Daveed Diggs have lent their voices as the Flounder and Sebastian respectively. The upcoming live-action musical flick is all set to hit the big screens on May 26.

