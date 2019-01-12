English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Live Mirror Takes Down Article After Nargis Fakri Slams It Over False Report on Her Pregnancy
When a website carried a fake story on Nargis Fakri’s pregnancy, the actor made sure she got it pulled down.
Image: Instagram/Nargis Fakri
Hours after actor Nargis Fakri called out The Live Mirror for carrying out a false report on her pregnancy, the news portal has pulled down the article.
Titled ‘Is Nargis Fakri pregnant with her beau Matt Alonzo?’ the report quoted a source from the set of Fakri’s upcoming film Amavas, who said she kept taking breaks during the film’s promotions because she had to puke ever so often. The source also reportedly claimed that Fakri was cranky and that they later found out she was pregnant.
Slamming the website for spreading rumours about her pregnancy, Fakri tweeted a screenshot of the the article and wrote, “Take this down @TheLive_Mirror your reporter published lies & not only that he has also body shamed a person that may actually be suffering from an illness. Get your facts right before u publish.”
Lauding Fakri on taking a stand for herself, actor Ileana D’Cruz commented on her tweet, “Good on you girl for taking them down!!! It’s despicable how some people can be so insensitive sometimes...sending you a big hug .”
The Live Mirror also responded to Fakri’s criticism. It commented, “The following article has been taken down and the writer (Omair Iqbal) has been asked to give a written apology and explanation for the same. We completely respect your privacy and by no ways we would ever do something which can be offensive/false story. We apologise for the same.”
Take this down @TheLive_Mirror your reporter published lies & not only that he has also body shamed a person that may actually be suffering from an illness. Get your facts right before u publish. pic.twitter.com/9l7mlcFMv3— Nargis (@NargisFakhri) January 12, 2019
Good on you girl for taking them down!!! It’s despicable how some people can be so insensitive sometimes...sending you a big hug ♥️♥️♥️— Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) January 12, 2019
The Following article Has been taken down and the writer ( Omair Iqbal ) has been asked to give a written apology and explanation for the same.We completely Respect your privacy and by no ways we would ever do something which can be offensive/False story.We apologise for the same— The Live Mirror (@TheLive_Mirror) January 12, 2019
