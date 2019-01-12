GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

The Live Mirror Takes Down Article After Nargis Fakri Slams It Over False Report on Her Pregnancy

When a website carried a fake story on Nargis Fakri’s pregnancy, the actor made sure she got it pulled down.

News18.com

Updated:January 12, 2019, 4:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The Live Mirror Takes Down Article After Nargis Fakri Slams It Over False Report on Her Pregnancy
Image: Instagram/Nargis Fakri
Loading...
Hours after actor Nargis Fakri called out The Live Mirror for carrying out a false report on her pregnancy, the news portal has pulled down the article.

Titled ‘Is Nargis Fakri pregnant with her beau Matt Alonzo?’ the report quoted a source from the set of Fakri’s upcoming film Amavas, who said she kept taking breaks during the film’s promotions because she had to puke ever so often. The source also reportedly claimed that Fakri was cranky and that they later found out she was pregnant.

Slamming the website for spreading rumours about her pregnancy, Fakri tweeted a screenshot of the the article and wrote, “Take this down @TheLive_Mirror your reporter published lies & not only that he has also body shamed a person that may actually be suffering from an illness. Get your facts right before u publish.”




Lauding Fakri on taking a stand for herself, actor Ileana D’Cruz commented on her tweet, “Good on you girl for taking them down!!! It’s despicable how some people can be so insensitive sometimes...sending you a big hug .”




The Live Mirror also responded to Fakri’s criticism. It commented, “The following article has been taken down and the writer (Omair Iqbal) has been asked to give a written apology and explanation for the same. We completely respect your privacy and by no ways we would ever do something which can be offensive/false story. We apologise for the same.”




Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram