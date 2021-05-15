The Lockdown Has Been Emotionally Hard for Me, Says Sumona Chakravarti

Television actress Sumona Chakravarti, who is known for shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, The Kapil Sharma Show and Jamai Raja, has revealed that she is currently unemployed. In a social media post, Sumona also detailed her battle with endometriosis since 2011. She revealed that she has been in stage 4 for many years now.

Sharing a post work out picture, Sumona poured her heart out to share what the coronavirus peiod has been like for her. She wrote, “Did a proper workout at home after ages….Some days i feel guilty, because boredom is privilege. I may be unemployed & yet am able to feed my family & myself. That is privilege. Sometimes i feel guilty. Specially when am feeling low due to pms’in. The mood swings play havoc emotionally. Something ive never shared before. I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for many years now. A good eating habit, exercise & most importantly no stress is key to my well being. The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me. Today i worked out. Felt good. Thought ill share my feelings for whoever is reading this to understand that all that glitters is not gold. We are all struggling with something or the other in our lives. We all have our own battles to fight. We’re surrounded by loss, pain, grief, stress, hatred. But all you need is LOVE, COMPASSION & KINDNESS. N then we’ll sail through this storm as well. P.s sharing such a personal note wasn’t easy at all. It was way out of my comfort zone. But if this post can bring a smile or inspire in any way to even a handful of souls, then i guess it was all worth it. Much Love #circleoflife #circleofhope #YouAreNotAloneInThis (sic)."

Sumona is a recurring artist on The Kapil Sharma Show, which went off air on January, earlier this year.

