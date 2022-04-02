The London Files Teaser: Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli Promise an Intriguing Investigative Thriller, Watch

The teaser of Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli starrer The London Files is out now. Releasing on Voot, it promises an edge-of-the-seat and intriguing investigative thriller. The teaser shares a glimpse into the case that homicide detective Om Singh, played by Arjun Rampal has at hand. He is investigating a missing person’s case, who happens to be the daughter of Mr. Roy, played by Purab Kohli. As he tries to unravel the mystery, the audience becomes aware that Om will have to face his own demons to be able to reach deeper into it. We also see the recurring motif of a snake devouring itself.

The caption for the teaser read, “Witness a story of London’s secrets, lies, and the case of a media mogul’s missing daughter! Will Detective Om Singh uncover the truth before it’s too late? London Files coming soon on #VootSelect” See it here:

The official synopsis of the series reads, “London Files follows homicide detective Om Singh, played by Arjun Rampal, as he takes on a missing person’s case in a politically divided London city. Battling his own personal demons, Om is forced to take on the case of media mogul Amar Roy’s missing daughter. Amar, played by Purab Kohli, is a divisive figure in London due to his support of a draconian anti-immigration bill. As Om starts to investigate the case, a darker mystery comes to light. One that threatens to expose buried secrets and Om’s repressed past."

Advertisement

Arjun Rampal was last seen in Nailpolish, while Purab Kohli shared screen with Rasika Duggal in the second season of Out Of Love.

London Files also stars Sapna Pabbi, Medha Rana, Gopal Datt, Sagar Arya, and Eva Jane Willis among others in key roles. Directed by Sachin Pathak and produced by Jar Pictures, the six-episode series is all set to premiere on 21st April only on Voot Select.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.