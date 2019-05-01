Take the pledge to vote

The Long Night Breaks Series Viewership Records for Game of Thrones, Becomes Most Tweeted About Episode

The third episode of Game of Thrones Season 8, titled 'The Long Night,' has created new viewership records for HBO. Read here.

May 1, 2019
The Long Night Breaks Series Viewership Records for Game of Thrones, Becomes Most Tweeted About Episode
For fans complaining that the latest Game of Thrones episode was a little too dark, cinematography-wise, to be seen and comprehended, it sure was watched by many across the globe. The Long Night, which is also the longest running episode of GoT, till date, amassed a total of 17.8 million audience, according to reports, at the time it was streamed on air.

The Long Night, which ran for 82 minutes, was watched by 12.02 million viewers during its initial broadcast, according to Variety. The report also reads that the episode was streamed by 17.8 million viewers across all platforms (linear, HBOGO and HBO NOW and extensions through Hulu and Amazon Instant Video), a record for HBO.

Episode three from the latest and last season of the drama series has surpassed viewership record that was earlier held by the premiere episode of season 8, with 11.8 million viewers on the linear channel and 17.4 million gross viewers.

The Long Night was also the most tweeted-about episode for Game of Thrones ever and also the most tweeted-about episode in the history of scripted TV. The number of tweets totalled a whopping with more than 7.8 million tweets, as per Variety.

The next episode of Game of Thrones will see the surviving Northerners taking the fight to King's Landing to defeat the forces of Euron Greyjoy and Cersei Lannister. The name of the upcoming episode has not been revealed yet, but will air on Monday, May 3 in India at 06:30 am.

