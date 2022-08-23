The Lord of The Rings Cast Meets Mumbai's Dabbawallas and Pose At The Iconic Gateway of India; Pics

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is all set for its OTT release. However, days ahead of the launch of the much-awaited epic drama series, the cast and showrunner of the series were seen capturing pictures in front of the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Dressed in very attractive attires, Tyroe Muhafidin, Nazanin Boniadi, Maxim Baldry, Markella Kavenagh, Sara Zwangobani, Megan Richards were also joined by Ema Horvath, Lloyd Owen, showrunner JD Payne, Charles Edwards and Robert Aramayo for a group photo in front of the arch-monument.

Not just this, but the cast and the showrunner were further seen spending a great time with Mumbai’s Dabbawallas. They not only clicked pictures with the dabbawalas, but also wore Gandhi caps with their names written on them. Later, the team also enjoyed delicious meals with the dabbawalas.

Besides this, also engaged in a fun conversation with franchise fans, Hrithik Roshan and Tamannaah Bhatia. While Hrithik revealed that he had been a fan of the franchise since he read the books, he also called The Lord of The Rings an ‘inspiration’ behind Krrish. On the other hand, Tamannaah described the franchise as ‘engrossing and captivating’.

Moreover, the premiere which was held in Mumbai was also a star-studded evening with some of the biggest names from the industry walking the carpet, including Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Apoorva Mehta, Mini Mathur, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Jim Sarbh, and Priyanshu Painyuli among others.

The Asia Pacific premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in Mumbai was a part of the global tour which also included premieres in Los Angeles, Mexico City and London. The Amazon Original series will premiere 2 episodes on September 2, 2022, on Prime Video, with fresh episodes dropping every week in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English, along with multiple other international languages.

