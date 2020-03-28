'The Man Makes Me Proud,' Says Twinkle Khanna on Akshay Kumar Pledging Rs 25 crore for Coronavirus Relief

Twinkle Khanna is a proud wife. As husband Akshay Kumar announced that he is going to donate Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-CARES fund to combat coronavirus, the actress-turned author tweeted in support.

Akshay said that he was pledging to donate Rs 25 crore from his savings. It is the largest amount by any Indian celebrity so far. When Twinkle asked him if he was sure about liquidating funds to donate such a massive amount, Akshay said, "I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing."

The actor announced his decision with a tweet saying, "This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai."

PM Modi also called Kumar's pledge a 'great gesture'.

Great gesture @akshaykumar.



Let’s keep donating for a healthier India. https://t.co/3KAqzgRFOW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

Earlier, Hrithik and comedian Kapil Sharma had announced their donation of Rs 20 lakh and Rs 50 lakh respectively for the war against COVID-19. Various A-listers from the southern film industries have also come forward to donate for the cause.

Baahubali star Prabhas donated an amount of Rs 4 crore for Covid-19 relief. As per an IANS report, Out of the donation amount, the Baahubali star pledged of Rs 3 crore to the Prime Minister's relief fund and Rs 50 Lakhs each to Chief Minister's relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

