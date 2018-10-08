The Mandalorian: Disney Releases First Look, Directors' List of New Star Wars Series

Disney has revealed a little more about its live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, which could help lead the charge for a 2019 streaming service, with a first-look image and names of four directors on the episodic show.Taika Waititi of Thor: Ragnarok fame and Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard are among those directing episodes of a new ten-episode 'Star Wars' series for Disney.The group, which is planning on launching a Netflix and Amazon Video competitor in 2019, also named Rick Famuyiwa of highly-rated coming of age comedy drama Dope, Deborah Chow of existing Netflix series Jessica Jones, and Dave Filoni, who has directed multiple episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Avatar: The Last Airbender to its list of behind-the-camera talent.Earlier in the week, writer and executive producer Jon Favreau had posted a show synopsis via social media and followed up by sharing a first-look photo for The Mandalorian."After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe," Favreau's summary image had read. "The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic..."That setting places The Mandalorian between the events of 1983 film Return of the Jedi and 2015's The Force Awakens.Though not part of the Mandalorian race himself, Star Wars bounty hunter Jango Fett and his clone son Boba Fett wore Mandalorian armor; away from the franchise's films, true Mandalorians have featured in animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.Disney is said to have put up $100 million USD for the show's first season, a budget that puts it in the same sort of region as House of Cards, The Crown, and Game of Thrones.No date has been announced for The Mandalorian, nor for Disney's streaming service beyond its projected 2019 arrival.