The Mandalorian Star Blasts Crew for Attempting to Make Changes to Baby Yoda

The Mandalorian with its recent opening on Disney+ has been a hit among the audiences. Even though fans have been enjoying Pedro Pascal's performance throughout the series, the real star of the show so far has been Baby Yoda.

The series having been set after the Empire is certainly not the Yoda we know but considering that his species remains unnamed the character has become popular as Baby Yoda itself which writer Jon Favreau had approved of. The baby on the set is played by a puppet with separate crew members operating its eyes, mouth and facial expressions.

Now it has come to light that there were plans to make Baby Yoda completely from CGI but the idea was not approved of by Werner Herzog who stars on the show.

Series co-director and co-writer Dave Filoni at a screening of The Mandalorian revealed that after shooting with the puppet, the crew decided to shoot a scene without the puppet to ascertain if the CGI or puppet Baby Yoda was preferable. This apparently Herzog who upon hearing of this yelled out, "You are cowards. Leave it."

as if baby yoda could get any cuter pic.twitter.com/UJkZ8GR2XD — ellie (@theriseofsoIo) November 23, 2019

The Mandalorian fans would agree with Herzog as Baby Yoda has definitely impressed audiences. The love for the character has even created problems for toy manufacturers as there has been a sudden high demand for toys of the character. Unfortunately, the earliest of Baby Yoda's toys will be releasing in 2020 despite people hoping to get them for Christmas.

The Mandalorian airs on Disney+ currently launched only in parts of North America and Australia.

