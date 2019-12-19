Take the pledge to vote

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Actor Brian Tarantina Died of Accidental Overdose: Medical Examiner

Tarantina died on November 2 from intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin, diazepam and cocaine, said a spokesperson of Medical Examiner's office .

PTI

Updated:December 19, 2019, 8:10 AM IST
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Actor Brian Tarantina Died of Accidental Overdose: Medical Examiner
"The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" actor Brian Tarantina died due to accidental drug overdose, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner has said.

A spokesperson of Medical Examiner's office told Variety that Tarantina died on November 2 from intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin, diazepam and cocaine.

The 60-year-old actor was best known for portraying Jackie, the emcee at the Gaslight comedy club where Rachel Brosnahan's Midge performs in the Amazon series.

At the time of his death, a spokesperson with the New York Police Department had said that the officers received a call about an unconscious person in a Manhattan apartment.

When the authorities arrived at the scene, they discovered Tarantina lying on his couch, and emergency medical services responded and officially pronounced him dead.

"Brian had been ill lately. He was recently in the hospital and was in the process of recuperating from what I believe to be a heart-related issue," a representative for Tarantina had said.

Tarantina was also known for his roles in shows such as "Gilmore Girls" and "The Black Donnellys". He also starred in "Heroes", "Law & Order" and "The Good Wife".

His movie credits include "Jacob''s Ladder", "Donnie Brasco", "Uncle Buck" and "Summer of Sam". He most recently featured in this year''s "The Kitchen", with Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish.

