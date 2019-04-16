English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: ‘This Is Us’ Star Sterling K Brown Roped in for Season 3
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel features Rachel Brosnahan as the titular character, Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a housewife in 1958 New York City who discovers she has a knack for stand-up comedy.
Sterling K Brown, Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein. (Images: Instagram)
Loading...
Sterling K Brown—known for starring in This Is Us—has joined the cast of Amazon Prime Video's Emmy-winning comedy show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
The 43-year-old, who has two Emmys and a Golden Globe to his credit for his performances in American Crime Story: The People v. OJ Simpson and NBC's This Is Us, said in a video posted on his official Twitter account that he will be making his show debut in the upcoming third season.
"I'm beyond excited to share some pretty marvelous news... #MrsMaisel, I'm coming for you! @MaiselTV @PrimeVideo," he wrote in the caption. In the video, the actor said he is "Eastward bound".
"I'm going to do a little TV show, maybe you've heard of it, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'. The Palladinos were kind enough to write a little something for your boy, and I said yes. So, stay tuned. I'm getting together with Midge and it's going to be awesome," he added. However, he did not reveal the details of the character he will be playing on the show.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a period comedy, has been created by Amy Sherman-Palladino. She has written and directed the show along with her husband Daniel Palladino. It features Rachel Brosnahan as the titular character, Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a housewife in 1958 New York City who discovers she has a knack for stand-up comedy.
Brosnahan and Brown have previously expressed their desire to work together on the series. On the sidelines of the SAG Awards in January, Brosnahan had Brown's red carpet interview and urged him to come aboard her show.
The show’s cast also includes Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
The 43-year-old, who has two Emmys and a Golden Globe to his credit for his performances in American Crime Story: The People v. OJ Simpson and NBC's This Is Us, said in a video posted on his official Twitter account that he will be making his show debut in the upcoming third season.
"I'm beyond excited to share some pretty marvelous news... #MrsMaisel, I'm coming for you! @MaiselTV @PrimeVideo," he wrote in the caption. In the video, the actor said he is "Eastward bound".
"I'm going to do a little TV show, maybe you've heard of it, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'. The Palladinos were kind enough to write a little something for your boy, and I said yes. So, stay tuned. I'm getting together with Midge and it's going to be awesome," he added. However, he did not reveal the details of the character he will be playing on the show.
I’m beyond excited to share some pretty marvelous news... #MrsMaisel, I’m coming for you!🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿 @MaiselTV @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/0QCVhJSgSJ— Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) April 15, 2019
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a period comedy, has been created by Amy Sherman-Palladino. She has written and directed the show along with her husband Daniel Palladino. It features Rachel Brosnahan as the titular character, Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a housewife in 1958 New York City who discovers she has a knack for stand-up comedy.
Brosnahan and Brown have previously expressed their desire to work together on the series. On the sidelines of the SAG Awards in January, Brosnahan had Brown's red carpet interview and urged him to come aboard her show.
The show’s cast also includes Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Hafeez in Contention for World Cup Squad After Clearing Fitness Test
- Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor Mourn the Damage After Fire at Notre-Dame de Paris
- Watch: Nicki Minaj Had an Awkward Moment Performing With Friend Ariana Grande at Coachella
- Coachella Gets a Dose of Augmented Reality Audio With The Bose Frames Sunglasses
- Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a, 3a XL Expected to Launch on May 7
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results