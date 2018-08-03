GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
»
1-min read

The Missus Continues to be My Favourite, Abhishek Bachchan Reviews Fanney Khan

Abhishek Bachchan praised the entire cast for their fabulous performance in Fanney Khan.

IANS

Updated:August 3, 2018, 6:13 PM IST
The Missus Continues to be My Favourite, Abhishek Bachchan Reviews Fanney Khan
(Image courtesy: File photo/ Yogen Shah)
For Abhishek Bachchan, wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continues to be his "favourite".

Abhishek watched Aishwarya's latest release Fanney Khan. Praising it, he tweeted: "What a beautiful film. A great message and worthy film. Congratulations to the entire team. Leaves a huge emotional lump in your throat. Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand, Divya Dutta are all so, so good. And the Mrs. continues to be my favourite! Best wishes."




Fanney Khan is the Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film "Everybody's Famous". It released on Friday.

Read full article
